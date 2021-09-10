Injured Wahpeton volleyball player receives support from community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “You never really know who’s got your back until something happens,” said Kylie Storo.

It’s the beginning of the last volleyball season for Wahpeton athlete Kylie Storo.

“I just woke up, and everyone was around me. So, that was pretty traumatic,” said the senior player.

At a game versus Fargo Davies, Storo dove for the ball and hit her head on the court.

“Her complaining of severe pain in her neck and in her back really scared us,” said Kylie’s mom Elisha.

The 17-year-old was wheeled off the court on a stretcher.

“There was one point when she was getting quite cold and some of the Davies parents didn’t hesitate to gather up sweatshirts from other fans and bring them down to cover her up,” said Elisha.

Davies and Wahpeton players then came together to pray for the injured teen.

“To know that the Davies team was there for my team when I couldn’t be meant so much to me. Just to see them come together,” said the student-athlete.

Since the match, Storo’s community, team and other volleyball teams have reached out to her- sending gifts, flowers and encouraging messages.

West Fargo, Davies, Breckenridge, as well as her own volleyball team, have all reached out to support Kylie.

“The support has been amazing. I love how the community and everyone come together in a time of need. Couldn’t ask for anything more,” said her mom.

“I appreciate it so much,” said the senior.

The ER doctor at St. Francis told Kylie she doesn’t have a concussion, but she will need to take the concussion test before she’s able to practice or play.

