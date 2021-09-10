Advertisement

Greater Moorhead Days kick-off 10 days of festivities

Greater Moorhead Days logo
Greater Moorhead Days logo(City of Moorhead)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Moorhead Days celebration kicked-off on Thursday as the city enjoys 10 days filled with fun events. The first day was the Picnic at the Park at Gooseberry Mound with the proceeds going to the construction of the Moorhead Inclusive Playground.

”That’s what makes it worth it. That’s why we’re out here trying to fundraise and going to different events to raise awareness and why we’re here tonight, not just for our kids. But for all kids.” said Jen Troska, a community volunteer.

For the full schedule, click here.

