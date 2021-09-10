Grand Forks Fire Department host open house to commemorate 9/11 20 years later

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On September 11th, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when a series of planes were hijacked and crashed into many U.S. cities. The Grand Forks Fire Department and Air Force Base are commemorating the series of events 20 years later.

On Saturday, there will be live demonstrations and tours of various equipment for the community to see. Sparky will be there for photos and a bouncy house as well. Refreshments will be provided along with meeting your local and military firefighters with Mayor Brandon Bochenski.

The schedule is as follows:

9:11 am - A moment of silence for the 9/11 victims

9:30 am - High angle rescue demonstration

10:00 am - Hazmat demonstration

10:30 am - Sprinkler system demonstration

11:00 am - Auto extrication demonstration

