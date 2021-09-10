FMWF Chamber of Commerce says the president’s new COVID-19 plan is an overreach

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concerns rise from the local chamber of commerce surrounding President Biden’s aggressive tactic to control the pandemic. On Sept. 9 the president announced a vaccine requirement that will affect as many as 100 million American workers.

“Any kind of regulation like this is not what’s best for free enterprise.” said the VP of Public Policy for the FMWF Chamber of Commerce, Katherine Grindberg.

The president said the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all businesses with over 100 employees to require their workers to be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

“It’s concerning to see that statement come out and that new regulation, not because of the vaccine piece of it, but because of the regulation and overreach on to businesses across the whole country.” said Grindberg.

According to the White House there are roughly 80 million people who work for companies with more than 100 employees. Since the Sept. 9 announcement, Grindberg says they’ve had a few local businesses reach out to the chamber.

“It’s really hard for them to digest because they are trying to do what’s best for their business environment.” said Grindberg.

She says around 130 local businesses that are a member of the chamber fall under the new requirement since they have more than 100 employees.

Some, like Sanford and Essentia already have vaccine mandates, but others like local school districts, city governments and the Fargo Park District may have to require vaccines, begin weekly testing or face a $14,000 fine according to the not-yet-released rule.

“Vaccinations are a great tool, it’s just that the regulation piece of it is not something that we support.” said Grindberg, “We want our individual businesses to make those decisions that are best for our community.”

The White House said OSHA will issue an emergency temporary standard to implement the new requirement.

