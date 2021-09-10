Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Detroit Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A sheriff’s dispatcher in Detroit Lakes tells Valley News Live that crews from 4 fire departments responded to a fire Friday afternoon in the block of the Washington Square Mall. The fire was reported at 2:55. The dispatcher says the fire is in an apartment above a Mattson’s Barbershop. The dispatcher did not know if any evacuations had taken place, but several calls from the newsroom to businesses inside the mall were not answered. No injuries are reported. Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this developing story.

