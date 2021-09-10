Advertisement

Light Showers Tonight, Cool Sunday

Thunder Possible Monday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY: Sunday stays mostly sunny, especially through the southern Valley, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Wind will be light and variable.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Showers and thundershowers will be possible on Monday, under a mix of sun and clouds. High warm into the low 70s for most. We then look to stay in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. The wind picks up Wednesday!

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of some spotty showers returns on Thursday, but the track and timing of that system are still uncertain at this point. Temperatures warm into the low 70s both days.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 47. High: 70.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or thundershowers. Low: 52. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 54. High: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated showers. Low: 57. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 78.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Kylie Storo
Injured Wahpeton volleyball player receives support from community
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND.
Fargo Amazon facility aims to create 1,000 jobs as opening day looms
Davies High School implements new homecoming nomination process to promote diversity

Latest News

10:00PM Weather - September 10
10:00PM Weather - September 10
Noon Weather - September 10
Noon Weather - September 10
Valley Today Weather - September 10
Valley Today Weather - September 10
11:00PM Weather Sept. 9
11:00PM Weather Sept. 9