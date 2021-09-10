Light Showers Tonight, Cool Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunday stays mostly sunny, especially through the southern Valley, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Wind will be light and variable.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Showers and thundershowers will be possible on Monday, under a mix of sun and clouds. High warm into the low 70s for most. We then look to stay in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. The wind picks up Wednesday!

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of some spotty showers returns on Thursday, but the track and timing of that system are still uncertain at this point. Temperatures warm into the low 70s both days.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 47. High: 70.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or thundershowers. Low: 52. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 54. High: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated showers. Low: 57. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 78.

