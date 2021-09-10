Fargo Amazon facility aims to create 1,000 jobs as opening day looms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fulfillment Center is opening on Sept. 19 and they are rolling out incentives to hire residents from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The new Amazon facility is aiming to create 1,000 jobs.

The company has set up a ‘Career Choice’ for the employees to help with college tuition. Starting in January, Amazon will pay for full college tuition, which includes Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees. They will pre-pay fees rather than setting up a reimbursements system and there is no time-limit to these benefits as long as they are still employed with Amazon.

