Fargo Amazon facility aims to create 1,000 jobs as opening day looms

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND.
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fulfillment Center is opening on Sept. 19 and they are rolling out incentives to hire residents from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The new Amazon facility is aiming to create 1,000 jobs.

The company has set up a ‘Career Choice’ for the employees to help with college tuition. Starting in January, Amazon will pay for full college tuition, which includes Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees. They will pre-pay fees rather than setting up a reimbursements system and there is no time-limit to these benefits as long as they are still employed with Amazon.

