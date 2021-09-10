Davies High School implements new homecoming nomination process to promote diversity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Davies High School took a different approach to nominate the 2021 Homecoming Court.

The changes; the academic department staff nominated up to 3 male and 3 females students from Homecoming Court. In previous years it’s been up to students to choose the nominees.

A Fargo Public School official said the discussion between the Student Council and school administration to change the nomination process for the Homecoming Court began in spring 2021.

“A desire to have a broad representation of the high school on the court, with a goal that the court would encompass a diverse group of students.” said AnneMarie Campbell, the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & Secretary to the Board of Education for FPS.

This year the Davies Homecoming Court has 14 male and 14 female students, compared to years past which saw 10 male and 10 female on the court.

Campbell said next week students in grade 9-12 will vote for king and queen from the nominated court, and Coronation is planned for Sept. 20.

“The Student Council will review the process used this year after Homecoming 2021 concludes to determine if any adjustments would be needed for future court nominations.” said Campbell.

FPS has three high schools, Davies, South and North, and each school has a slightly different method of nominating and selecting their Homecoming Court.

