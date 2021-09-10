Bison Soccer Falls On the Road At Creighton

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s soccer team fell on the road Thursday evening to Creighton 2-0 at Morrison Stadium.

The host Bluejays (5-1-1) would extend their shutout streak to four games, as they scored late in the first half and added a second half penalty kick goal to defeat the Bison (0-5-1).

North Dakota State had early pressure, but were only able to register one shot with an Alicia Nead header from the middle of the penalty area that went wide.

The Bison held a high-powered Creighton offense relatively cold for most of the first half, as the Bluejays settled for mostly long-range efforts that were easily scooped up by Sofia Howe, who made six saves in the opening 45 minutes.

However, the hosts would take advantage of a late corner kick to go in front with less than two minutes before the break. Ansley Atkinson played in a corner kick to the top of the penalty area that was headed down by Jordy Rothwell. Abigail Santana settled the header and was able to turn and fire past Howe from about six yards out to put the Bluejays in front.

The Bluejays would double their lead in the 69th minute as Aida Kardovic won a penalty kick after drawing a foul from Howe in the penalty area. Kardovic would take the penalty and knock it in off the right post to put Creighton up 2-0.

Creighton would generate just one more shot the rest of the way. Howe finished the game with eight saves, one shy of her career high.

Freshman Loretta Wacek made her Bison debut in the game, playing six minutes in the first half before playing the final 11 minutes in the second half. Wacek would register a shot on goal in the 83rd minute, forcing the first save for Keelan Terrell of the evening.

The Bison would be outshot 15-3 in the game. The three shots were a season low for NDSU. Creighton would have 10 shots on goal to just one for the Bison, another season low.

The Bison will head east to Wisconsin to wrap up non-conference play next week, as NDSU travels to Milwaukee to take on Marquette on Friday, September 17. Kickoff in the first-ever meeting between North Dakota State and the Golden Eagles is set for 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. The contest will be the last match for the Bison before a two-week break leading into Summit League play.

