WFPS School Board votes to keep masks optional; add more mitigations to COVID plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Schools School Board voted Wednesday night to keep masks optional. The vote came after public comments from either side of the argument, with some wanting a mask mandate while others wanting the parents to have the decision.

“We just want the freedom of choice and realizing that if you put a mask mandate when some of us aren’t even doing it, we’re putting our kids at a level where they have less choice than we do.” said Amanda Sturlaugson, a WFPS parent.

“I can say with all assurance that all of us want the kids to be in school,” said Ashley Muscha, a WFPS parent. “Masks, anti-masks, I think we can all agree that we want our kids in school. But to do that we need to be proactive with our safety measures instead of reactive.”

It wasn’t just parents speaking their minds on masks. Students from the district were there to share their thoughts as well.

“There is a reason why every high school event is chaperoned because personal responsibility is not something everyone understands yet. I urge you to order a mask mandate for all West Fargo Public Schools.” said Kaden Armstrong, a WFPS secondary student.

“They sometimes give me headaches and they upset me and school children like me should have a choice.” said Ava Vandyke, a WFPS elementary student.

The school board did vote on thresholds that could result in mandatory masks or distance learning in the future. Those include multiple students testing positive in classrooms that are connected to each other or a certain percentage of students in a school contracting the virus.

The decision to move to distance learning temporarily could be limited to individual classrooms as well.

