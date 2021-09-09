Two people hurt in collision in Beltrami County
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt in a collision along Highway 71 in Beltrami County Wednesday evening.
Law enforcement says the accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. near milepost 317 in Northern Township.
A 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by 30-year-old Stephanie Lee Steele of Bemidji, was going north on Glidden Road and attempted crossing Highway 71.
29-year-old Rashi Batra of Durham, North Carolina, driving a 2019 Mazda Cx-5, was traveling south on the highway when both vehicles collided.
Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Batra was treated at Bemidji Hospital for the injuries sustained in the accident.
