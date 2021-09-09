Advertisement

Two people hurt in collision in Beltrami County

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt in a collision along Highway 71 in Beltrami County Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement says the accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. near milepost 317 in Northern Township.

A 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by 30-year-old Stephanie Lee Steele of Bemidji, was going north on Glidden Road and attempted crossing Highway 71.

29-year-old Rashi Batra of Durham, North Carolina, driving a 2019 Mazda Cx-5, was traveling south on the highway when both vehicles collided.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Batra was treated at Bemidji Hospital for the injuries sustained in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
UPDATE: Two others say they were scammed by same woman with fake checks
Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case

Latest News

Health experts encourage Monoclonal Antibodies as cases and hospitalizations surge
volleyball prayer
Davies and Wahpeton volleyball players pause to pray for injured player
Air force vaccine
Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines
Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car