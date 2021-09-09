Two people hurt in collision in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt in a collision along Highway 71 in Beltrami County Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement says the accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. near milepost 317 in Northern Township.

A 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by 30-year-old Stephanie Lee Steele of Bemidji, was going north on Glidden Road and attempted crossing Highway 71.

29-year-old Rashi Batra of Durham, North Carolina, driving a 2019 Mazda Cx-5, was traveling south on the highway when both vehicles collided.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Batra was treated at Bemidji Hospital for the injuries sustained in the accident.

