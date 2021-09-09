Advertisement

Now is time for flu shots, CDC says

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials are urging Americans not to forget about the flu shot.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, many hospitals are busting at the seams.

“We are having to prepare ourselves for having yet again another surge after the Labor Day holiday and, by the way, after kids going to school,” said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, president of clinical care for the Providence Health System.

Packed hospitals are another reason to be concerned about the flu.

Each year influenza causes millions to be sick, hundreds of thousands to be hospitalized and tens of thousands of deaths.

However, the U.S. saw an extremely low number of flu cases in 2020.

“Last year, I think we had one case total at our hospital,” said Dr. Eric Adkins, an emergency physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Adkins said the low number of cases was likely due to public health measures like mask wearing and physical distancing.

This year, with many unmasking, Adkins said getting a flu shot is one of the ways to protect yourself.

“Don’t let having one year of having low influenza cases make you feel comfortable without getting the vaccine,” Adkins said.

The time to think about getting a flu shot is now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They recommend getting the influenza vaccine by the end of October.

The agency said people can be vaccinated from both flu and COVID-19 at the same time because you can also catch both viruses at the same time.

“They’re going to be more likely to require hospitalization and may even need an ICU level of care, potentially with a ventilator,” Adkins said.

The CDC said some children need two doses of the flu vaccine.

Influenza vaccination can also be considered for those who are pregnant, especially anyone in the third trimester of pregnancy, because the CDC said this can help protect their infants during the first months of life when the child is too young to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
UPDATE: Two others say they were scammed by same woman with fake checks
Alexander Gruver (left), Justin Keller (right)
Officer on patrol notices prowlers on construction site, resulting in arrests
volleyball prayer
Davies and Wahpeton volleyball players pause to pray for injured player

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine
Boat owner helps deputy save canoer on lake near Bemidji
LIVE: Biden remarks on boosting COVID vaccinations, stopping delta spread
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses