New mitigation plans in place as Richland 44 Schools dealing with uptick in student COVID-19 cases

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early uptick in student COVID-19 cases has one North Dakota small town school district putting more mitigations in place to keep kids safe and in the classroom.

Richland 44 Schools reported 20 percent of its population was absent this week, mostly due to COVID-19. Thursday data revealed there are currently 25 active student cases in a population of just 275 students. Superintendent Britney Gandhi says there is no specific cause or event that can be tied to the now 30 total active cases in the district.

“We’ve been hit hard with this early on it feels like. We certainly hope it doesn’t happen other places,” Gandhi said.

Until yesterday, Gandhi says the district’s mitigation strategies included extra cleaning and social distancing when possible, but the uptick in cases prompted school board members to implement new plans Wednesday night.

“So, what was added last night was a 24-hour period. So, if a student or staff are symptomatic with any covid-like symptoms, they should stay home until they are symptom free for 24 hours,” she said.

The change also includes the creation of a short-term virtual learning program for those who are sick or exposed to the virus, as well as a four-person covid taskforce. The board also mandated household close contacts to quarantine for 10 days.

“We weren’t seeing this uptick as school started. As our school board prepared to go back to school, there wasn’t data that indicated that we would see an increase like this,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi says the task force will watch covid trends in the district and county and could implement more mitigation factors if needed, but for now masks will remain optional. Around 11 percent of the school’s population has been, or is infected with COVID-19 just within the last week.

“We have pretty similar mitigation strategies to other school districts around us so it’s just interesting to see why some get hit and why some don’t,” Gandhi said. “We’re hoping to see the cases go down, the attendance go up. Hopefully the additional mitigation strategies will help us with that.”

Gandhi says Thursday’s numbers are looking like they are headed back in the right direction as the district’s absence rate lowered to 16 percent. However, Gandhi states the district still has a long way to go, as their average absence rate is usually around 4 percent.

“We prioritize student health and safety, staff health and safety and of course, students being in school and not falling behind,” Gandhi said.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.