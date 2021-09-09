NDT - Fargo Fire Department looking for Recruits - Sept 8

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department will be accepting applications for new firefighters beginning Monday, September 13, 2021. Those interested in an exciting and rewarding career in firefighting are encouraged to attend firefighter orientation presentations on Saturday, September 11 at 1 p.m. or Thursday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

These orientations provide an inside look at what to expect when embarking on a career as a firefighter. Participants will learn about the application process, tour a fire station and try real firefighting equipment.

Those interested in the orientation classes may enroll online at FargoND.gov/Fire . Members of the media are invited to the September 11 firefighter orientation class at Fargo Fire Station 4 at 2701 1st Ave. N. Media interviews will be made available following the class.

Those interested in beginning the application process to become a new firefighter are encouraged to visit FargoND.gov/Career-Opportunities after September 13.

More information about The Fargo Fire Department can be found at FargoFire.com and by following the Fargo Fire Department on Facebook and Twitter.

