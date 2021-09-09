Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Dilworth. Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe tells us a vehicle versus motorcycle crash happened Sunday at 2 pm on Hwy 10 at 2nd Street SE. He says the motorcycle driver died later in the day, but he’s not able to release any more information as the crash is still under investigation. Valley News Live will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.