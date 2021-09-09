Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
Alexander Gruver (left), Justin Keller (right)
Officer on patrol notices prowlers on construction site, resulting in arrests
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
UPDATE: Two others say they were scammed by same woman with fake checks
volleyball prayer
Davies and Wahpeton volleyball players pause to pray for injured player

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
LIVE: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
Nearly 3,300 citations issued during seat belt campaign
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter