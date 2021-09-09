Man arrested after police say he tried to run over woman

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing multiple possible charges after police say he tried to run someone over with his vehicle.

Officers say on Wednesday, Sept. 8 they were called to a home for a domestic violence situation where a woman said someone she knew was trying to run her over.

Police later learned the suspect even drove onto the boulevard trying to hit the woman who was running away.

The suspect drove off before authorities arrived, but they later found him on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.

The man in question, 71-year-old Floyd Toney of Jamestown, ND, was then arrested for terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and attempted aggravated assault.

Several agencies including the Cass County Sheriff’s Dept., Barnes County Sheriff’s Dept., ND Highway Patrol and Valley City Police helped in the investigation and arrest.

