Advertisement

Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at a hospital in Spain. They were both in incubators because they were born underweight.(Source: Canva/Jupiterimages)
By Associated Press and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) - Health authorities in Spain are blaming human error for the switching of two baby girls in a maternity ward almost 20 years ago, after one of them discovered by chance through a DNA test as a teenager that she wasn’t the daughter of her presumed parents.

“It was a human error and we haven’t been able to find out who was to blame,” Sara Alba, health chief of Spain’s northern La Rioja region, told a news conference Tuesday.

She spoke after the local newspaper La Rioja published a report Tuesday about the switch.

The newborns were mixed up in 2002 after being born five hours apart at a hospital in La Rioja. They were both in incubators because they were born underweight.

One went to live with the people she believed to be her parents, while the other was raised by a woman she believed to be her grandmother, according to The Guardian.

The switch was discovered by the latter girl about four years ago after a DNA test involving a child support complaint. It was determined the girl was not biologically related to either of her presumed parents.

Now 19, the woman who first discovered she had been given to the wrong parents is demanding compensation of 3 million euros ($3.5 million) from local health authorities. Her lawyer said his client had suffered “negligence so serious that it speaks for itself,” The Guardian reports.

She has so far only been offered compensation of 215,000 euros ($254,000), according to the BBC.

“The systems back then were different and weren’t as computerized as they are now,” Alba said, offering assurances something like this couldn’t happen again.

The other woman who was handed to the wrong parents has been informed of the mistake, the La Rioja newspaper said. Neither woman was identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press and Gray News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
UPDATE: Two others say they were scammed by same woman with fake checks
Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case

Latest News

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home
California lawmakers moved to make the state the first to outlaw “stealthing,” which is...
California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom during sex
The room was packed at the West Fargo Public Schools School Board meeting where the board voted...
WFPS School Board votes to keep masks optional; add more mitigations to COVID plan
10:00PM News Sept. 8 - Part 1
10:00PM News Sept. 8 - Part 1