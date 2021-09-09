Health experts encourage Monoclonal Antibodies as cases and hospitalizations surge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are now encouraging the use of Monoclonal Antibodies to treat people who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Some people may still have questions about what exactly the treatment is and how it might be beneficial.

“The primary purpose of these antibodies is two-fold. One is to use them as a treatment. If you get the COVID-19 infection and you are in the high-risk category of getting complications from the infection, we try to administer these antibodies within the first ten days of symptom onset,” said Dr. Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health.

The antibodies are also used to prevent infection after exposure for the high-risk populations like in nursing facilities that have had COVID-19 virus outbreak.

As a virus surge is redeveloping due to the Delta variant, health experts are encouraging the use of these antibodies to help limit the number of hospitalizations.

“Hospitals are running at full capacity. We are trying our best to blunt the surge against and prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible. We are working overtime. We are infusing 15 to 20 of these antibodies on a daily basis in hopes of keeping these patients out of the hospital and prevent any complications,” said Nagpal.

Nagpal says the COVID vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the virus as it is something that’s immediately available rather than being required to test positive for the virus in order to receive the Monoclonal treatment.

He also says these antibodies are not 100% effective.

Nagpal says the most common side effect from the treatment is an infusion reaction resulting in a rash for some patients.

After receiving the treatment, patients are held under watch for about an hour.

