Fun family picnic used to help build inclusive playground

The prime location to build this playground would be Miracle Field. The closest inclusive playground is in Mandan, North Dakota. To make the park inclusive, it would provide wheelchair accessibility and ramps.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks and Recreation is hosting an All-Inclusive Family Fun Day Picnic to help fund their all-inclusive playground project. This will help kids and adults with disabilities by providing them with their own playground space.

The project is expected to cost $1,000,000. So far, the city has raised a little over $100,000. The prime location to build this playground would be Miracle Field. The closest inclusive playground is in Mandan, North Dakota. To make the park inclusive, it would provide wheelchair accessibility and ramps.

“It’s kind of meant for those kids with special needs but it’s going to be a place for everyone, and it will help them develop,” Trevor Magnuson, Recreation Coordinator, Moorhead Parks and Recreation. “It will help keep them safe and it will be a space that the community can really come together.”

The event will go at Gooseberry Park from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. It will include bounce houses, face painting, a DJ, dinner, and a silent auction. The event is free for everyone to enjoy.

