Davies and Wahpeton volleyball players pause to pray for injured player

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A frightening scene during a volleyball match between Davies High school and Wahpeton High.

During the match, one of the players was injured to the point that players on both sides began to pray.

The two schools were at the bottom of the third set when Wahpeton’s Kylie Storo went diving for the ball.

Storo, a senior, was hurt, but responsive, and taken off the court on a stretcher.

All players during that time, on the home and opposing teams, linked arms and said a prayer for Storo.

“It’s a testament. We all need each other. No matter what the game is or what’s going on. At the end of the day, there’s always a bigger picture than what’s going on on the court. Those two teams coming together last night showed that the unity among the conference and the players are strong,” said Wahpeton High’s athletic director Mike McCall.

Parents and staff said it was great to see unity between the two teams.

“It’s something I really think this conference does. I think it’s what makes it special,” stated McCall.

The Huskies volleyball Facebook page shared a photo of the moment with the caption “We Are One”.

“I actually sent an email to the athletic directors this morning and just letting them know this is one of the things I love about this conference. The way the players compete hard against each other on the court. But you just look back over the course of the years and anytime something happens, they come together,” said McCall.

Another post on the page giving an update on Kylie’s status says she is doing great and thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

The schools are now deciding on a day and time later in the season for the two teams to complete the match.

