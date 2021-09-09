Advertisement

Coats, winter gear, food boxes to be distributed

Warm a neighbor, feed a neighbor
Warm a neighbor, feed a neighbor
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Coats and winter gear will be handed out in Grand Forks to make sure you’re ready for winter.

The Park District says it’ll be distributed on Saturday at the Gambucci Arena on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. A free meal will also be served from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and food boxes will be available from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

