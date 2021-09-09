Advertisement

Coats for Kids & Families Drive begins Friday

(Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Salvation Army of Fargo is working to make sure you’re prepared for winter.

The annual Coats for Kids & Families Coat Drive will begin on Friday at all 8 Hornbacher’s locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Salvation Army is looking to collect new and gently used coats and winter apparel for children, families, and individuals throughout the area, with the greatest need focusing on kids. Most needed items include children’s sizes 6 -16 coats and snow pants, and youth sizes in boots and gloves.

The coat drive will run from September 10-20th.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
UPDATE: Two others say they were scammed by same woman with fake checks
Alexander Gruver (left), Justin Keller (right)
Officer on patrol notices prowlers on construction site, resulting in arrests
volleyball prayer
Davies and Wahpeton volleyball players pause to pray for injured player

Latest News

Noon News September 9 - Part 1
Noon News September 9 - Part 1
Noon News September 9 - Part 2
Noon News September 9 - Part 2
Mr. Food - Creamy Chicken & Ravioli Skillet- September 9
Mr. Food - Creamy Chicken & Ravioli Skillet- September 9
Noon Weather - September 9
Noon Weather - September 9
Warm a neighbor, feed a neighbor
Coats, winter gear, food boxes to be distributed