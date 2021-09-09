Coats for Kids & Families Drive begins Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Salvation Army of Fargo is working to make sure you’re prepared for winter.

The annual Coats for Kids & Families Coat Drive will begin on Friday at all 8 Hornbacher’s locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Salvation Army is looking to collect new and gently used coats and winter apparel for children, families, and individuals throughout the area, with the greatest need focusing on kids. Most needed items include children’s sizes 6 -16 coats and snow pants, and youth sizes in boots and gloves.

The coat drive will run from September 10-20th.

