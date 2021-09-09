Advertisement

Boat owner helps deputy save canoer on lake near Bemidji

(AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the emergency room after a reaction to a bee sting, but not before being rescued from a lake by a Good Samaritan and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Beltrami County Sheriff says someone found a family member in the water, unresponsive, near a capsized canoe on Little Turtle Lake. The lake is approximately 7 miles north of Bemidji, Minnesota.

Beltrami County Deputy Brandon Newhouse stopped at a residence near the scene and saw a boat while running through the yard. He explained to the homeowner, Glen Lindseth, that he was in need of a boat for a medical emergency. Lindseth ran to his boat with Deputy Newhouse and quickly got the boat off the lift.

Together, the pair were able to find the victim and his rescuer. The rescuer was holding the victim above the water, but couldn’t get him into his boat. They got a life jacket onto the victim, but struggled to get him into the boat due to the soft, muddy bottom.

Lindseth maneuvered the submerged canoe, and he and the deputy used it to get the victim into Lindseth’s boat.

By the time they all got to shore, a Bemidji Ambulance was waiting. Paramedics said the victim was suffering from anaphylactic shock and located a potential bee sting. A medical emergency necklace was located indicating allergic reaction to bee stings.

The victim was transported to Sanford-Bemidji Emergency Department.

