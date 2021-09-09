23 arrested in pipeline protest involving road filled with junk

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities had quite the clean-up job and arrest process when pipeline protestors littered the road with junk and tied themselves to it.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the protest on 470th St. on Tuesday, Sept. 7th on reports of 75 to 100 people filling the road.

When authorities arrived, they told people to leave and then started arresting people who refused.

The arrest process took seven hours because people were tied to a boat on the road, an overturned car, barrels filled with concrete and other random objects.

The 23 people arrested come from states including Massachusetts, Oregon, Maine, Illinois, South Dakota, Washington DC, Washington, New York and Texas.

The nearly two-dozen people are being held at multiple jails on charges of public nuisance and obstructing the legal process.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.