West Fargo Fire teaching people how to use fire extinguishers

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire extinguisher is an active fire protection device that is used to control small fires in emergency situations. The West Fargo Fire Department is offering classes for those that may not know how to use one.

This class is offering free classes at local schools, businesses, and clubs in West Fargo. This class includes training on home and workplace safety. Class sizes can range from 10 to 25 individuals ages 12 and older.

Classes taught on location. Presentation slides are available pending technology availability. Class duration is 30 to 45 minutes.

If you are interested, you can contact the West Fargo Fire Department at (701) 515-5600.

