West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The driver involved in an early morning crash with a semi truck at around midnight on September 8th could be charged with reckless endangerment.

Fargo Police were on patrol in the area of 45 St. S. and 13 Ave. S. when they learned of a vehicle that had fled from West Fargo Police and was heading their way.

A sergeant spotted the vehicle speeding down the wrong lane of traffic on 13 Ave. before running the red light at 45 St. and colliding with a semi-tractor.

The driver, 33-year-old Danielle C. Franklin of Grand Forks, had to be extracted from the car. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, 33-year-old Steven K. Summers of West Fargo, took off running and was taken into custody by West Fargo Police Officers. He was booked into the Cass County Jail for refusing to halt and possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense).

The vehicle Franklin was driving was confirmed stolen out of Moorhead. Fargo Police say a report for the charge of felony reckless endangerment will be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

