Walker Man Gets 9 Years For Killing Infant Niece With SUV While Drunk

Anthony Goose
Anthony Goose(WCCO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old Walker man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after killing his 1-year-old niece by drunkenly backing over her with his SUV and fleeing the scene.

Anthony Goose was convicted for criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday for operating a vehicle with negligence and under the influence of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses at the scene say Goose backed his SUV out of the driveway, ran over the child and then struck debris at the end of the driveway. A witness said it appeared Goose realized what he did before driving off at a high rate of speed.

Goose, suspected of being impaired by alcohol and was given a preliminary breath test. The result was .123 BAC, which is well above Minnesota’s legal limit of .08. Goose allegedly confirmed that he had been drinking peppermint Schnapps before arriving at his sister’s house.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s house captured the incident, showing Goose backing over the child, who was in the yard, as he was backing out of the driveway. He also backed into a pile of garbage, knocking items into the ditch and driveway.

Goose’s license was revoked in December for driving while impaired.

Goose will serve his felony sentence at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

