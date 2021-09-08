Advertisement

Vehicle Owner, Bystander Put Out Vehicle Fire in Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls fire
Fergus Falls fire(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle nearly caught an apartment building on fire in Fergus Falls, and the vehicle’s owner and a bystander are credited with putting out the blaze.

It happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of 913 East Vernon Avenue. Firefighters say a vehicle unintentionally caught fire, likely due to the arcing across the battery. That vehicle was within 5 feet of an apartment building, and the siding was starting to melt. The fire department says the vehicle’s owner and a bystander used fire extinguishers to work on the blaze, and police evacuated the building. Their efforts kept damage to the exterior of the building and engine compartment of vehicle.

Firefighters say there was light smoke throughout the apartment’s hallways and attic, but after they ventilated it, residents were allowed back in. No one was hurt. Between the vehicle and the building, damage is estimated at $15,000.

