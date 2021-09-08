Advertisement

UND police mourn loss of K9

UND Police K9 Ben trying his best to help get a car out of the snow.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police at the University of North Dakota are mourning the loss of a fellow officer, K9 Ben.

The department says Ben passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with his handler, Corporal Solis, by his side.

Officers go on to say Ben loved belly scratches and helped get illegal drugs off the streets of his community.

Ben served from 2014 until February of 2021 when he was diagnosed with cancer.

