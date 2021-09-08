Advertisement

State Fair final attendance: 1.3M, far below 2019 record

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota State Fair wrapped up its 12-day run with total attendance of about 1.3 million, well below usual numbers as the delta variant kept many fairgoers away.

The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 state fair, and this year’s comeback returned just as the delta variant was heating up. Rainy weather also held crowds down on some days.

Final attendance was about 60 percent of 2019′s record attendance of 2.1 million.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
West Fargo man gets scammed with fake cashier’s check
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case
Brandi Adeleke
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl pleads guilty

Latest News

West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
Endaanis Feather was last seen in the 1900 block of Middle School Drive Northwest on Tuesday....
Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 16-year-old girl
In case of a fire emergency, do you know how to use a fire extinguisher? If not, don't worry!...
West Fargo Fire teaching people how to use fire extinguishers
Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase