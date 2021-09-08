Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
UPDATE: Two others say they were scammed by same woman with fake checks
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case
Brandi Adeleke
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl pleads guilty

Latest News

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Surveillance video captured the incident at a Chevron convenience store in Fort Lauderdale,...
Car stolen with child inside in Florida
Surveillance video captured the incident at a Chevron convenience store in Fort Lauderdale,...
Car stolen with child inside in Florida
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital