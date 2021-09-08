Advertisement

Semi crash shuts down usually busy Fargo intersection

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway in a crash involving a semi at a Fargo intersection.

Dispatch tells Valley News Live the crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the intersection of 45th St. and 13th Ave. S.

The crash prompted authorities to shut down the area where it happened.

No other information is available at this time.

