Police looking for person of interest in recent attempted break-in

Attempted break-in person of interest(Fargo Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is asking the public’s help to identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a recent attempted break-in.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on September 4th at an apartment in the 700 block of 23 St. S. The victim told officers that the man was trying to get inside while they were home with their infant child.

If you have any information, call investigations at 701-241-1405 and reference ICR 21-72363.

