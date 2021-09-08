Person involved in weekend shots fired arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police have arrested a person who is connected to the shots fired incident in Downtown Fargo last weekend.

24-year-old Alexis Araiza was arrested for terrorizing and felony reckless endangerment.

Fargo police say the arrest comes as a result of an in-depth investigation over the past several days which involved reviewing downtown cameras and speaking with witnesses.

According to police, they say detectives were able to establish Araiza was not targeting any individuals but acting out of reckless disregard.

