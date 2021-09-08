NDT - Reforest the Red - Sept 3

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District, City of Fargo, River Keepers and Cass County Soil Conservation District invite all residents to participate in the annual Reforest the Red tree planting event on Wednesday, September 8 from noon until 7:00 p.m. The planting event will take place at the Red River Trail/Ponte’s Park area, 1533 South River Rd. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be postponed until Thursday, September 9.

Those interested in volunteering are required to pre-register. To learn more about COVID-19 safety precautions, event information and how to register, visit https://www.riverkeepers.org/projects-and-activities/reforest-the-red/.

Strategically planting trees along the Red River creates a buffer, maintains riverbank stability, encourages growth of native plants, improves water quality, and provides habitat for wildlife. Event organizers plan on planting 3,000 trees at this year’s Reforest the Red.

