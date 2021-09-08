Advertisement

NDT - Out of the Darkness Walk - Sept 7

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we all try to protect our mental health and cop with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The annual Out of the Darkness Walk is happening on Sunday, September 12, outside of Scheels Arena starting at noon.

The gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs, and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.

You can register for the walk or donate HERE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
West Fargo man scammed with fake check
West Fargo man gets scammed with fake cashier’s check
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case
Brandi Adeleke
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl pleads guilty

Latest News

NDT - UMC Health Management Program - September 7
NDT - Health Management Program at UMC - Sept 7
In case of a fire emergency, do you know how to use a fire extinguisher? If not, don't worry!...
West Fargo Fire teaching people how to use fire extinguishers
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - September 7
NDT - A Cutting Edge - Sept 7
Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase