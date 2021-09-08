NDT - Out of the Darkness Walk - Sept 7

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we all try to protect our mental health and cop with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The annual Out of the Darkness Walk is happening on Sunday, September 12, outside of Scheels Arena starting at noon.

The gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs, and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.

You can register for the walk or donate HERE.

