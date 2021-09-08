NDT - Moorhead Community Education Classes - Sept 3

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Community Education Fall Classes are now open for registration. Enjoy a wide variety of class options, including cooking classes, watercolor painting, comic book illustration, calligraphy and silversmithing.

Class options for youth include theater workshops, engaging art classes and sports ranging from Ninja Obstacle training to yoga. Early Childhood Family Education courses are also available for parents with children from infants to pre-kindergarten.

Through Community Education, people of all ages and all abilities have the opportunity to learn and have fun in a multitude of classes.

Anyone in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding areas can take a class through Moorhead Community Education.

District residents receive a discount on most classes.

Fees vary for classes.

Register for classes online at www.moorheadschools.org/ce or call 218-284-3400. To stay up to date on new classes, like and follow Moorhead Community Education on Facebook.

