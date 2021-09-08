Advertisement

NDT - Moorhead Community Education Classes - Sept 3

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Community Education Fall Classes are now open for registration. Enjoy a wide variety of class options, including cooking classes, watercolor painting, comic book illustration, calligraphy and silversmithing.

Class options for youth include theater workshops, engaging art classes and sports ranging from Ninja Obstacle training to yoga. Early Childhood Family Education courses are also available for parents with children from infants to pre-kindergarten.

Through Community Education, people of all ages and all abilities have the opportunity to learn and have fun in a multitude of classes.

  • Anyone in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding areas can take a class through Moorhead Community Education.
  • District residents receive a discount on most classes.
  • Fees vary for classes.

Register for classes online at www.moorheadschools.org/ce or call 218-284-3400. To stay up to date on new classes, like and follow Moorhead Community Education on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
West Fargo man scammed with fake check
West Fargo man gets scammed with fake cashier’s check
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case
Brandi Adeleke
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl pleads guilty

Latest News

NDT - UMC Health Management Program - September 7
NDT - Health Management Program at UMC - Sept 7
In case of a fire emergency, do you know how to use a fire extinguisher? If not, don't worry!...
West Fargo Fire teaching people how to use fire extinguishers
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - September 7
NDT - A Cutting Edge - Sept 7
NDT - Out Of The Darkness Walk - September 7
NDT - Out of the Darkness Walk - Sept 7
Shooting investigation graphic
ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase