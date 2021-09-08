ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase

NEAR MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The driver involved in a police chase is dead and the trooper who shot him is on leave.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on I-94 near Mandan on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The report says troopers were chasing a vehicle along the interstate for reckless driving, and when the chase ended, a trooper fired his gun and killed the driver, a 45-year-old man from Montana.

A gun was later recovered from the man’s vehicle.

The BCI is now investigating the shooting, and the trooper involved is on leave following a review by the BCI and Morton County Attorney.

No one else was in the vehicle with the man and no one else was hurt.

