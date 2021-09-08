Advertisement

ND trooper shoots, kills driver in interstate chase

Shooting investigation graphic
Shooting investigation graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The driver involved in a police chase is dead and the trooper who shot him is on leave.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on I-94 near Mandan on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The report says troopers were chasing a vehicle along the interstate for reckless driving, and when the chase ended, a trooper fired his gun and killed the driver, a 45-year-old man from Montana.

A gun was later recovered from the man’s vehicle.

The BCI is now investigating the shooting, and the trooper involved is on leave following a review by the BCI and Morton County Attorney.

No one else was in the vehicle with the man and no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
West Fargo man scammed with fake check
West Fargo man gets scammed with fake cashier’s check
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case
Brandi Adeleke
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl pleads guilty

Latest News

In case of a fire emergency, do you know how to use a fire extinguisher? If not, don't worry!...
West Fargo Fire teaching people how to use fire extinguishers
Fashion With Violet Rowe
NDT - Fashion With Violet Rowe Part 1 - September 8
NDT - Fashion With Violet Rowe Part 2 - September 8
NDT - Fashion With Violet Rowe Part 2 - September 8
NDT - Top Talkers - September 8
NDT - Top Talkers - September 8