Officer on patrol notices prowlers on construction site, resulting in arrests

An arrest has been made.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested for going into homes that are under construction.

Early Wednesday morning, Fargo Police says an officer who was on patrol near 72 Ave. S. and 28 St. S. noticed two people with flashlights inside a home. Then the officer saw two men leave the house and entered another home across the street.

A perimeter was set up and saw one of the men running in a field. After a short chase, 21-year-old Alexander Gruver was caught. The second man, 22-year-old Justin Keller, was caught a short time later. They were arrested for criminal trespass.

