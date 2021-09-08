Advertisement

Largest Group of FPD New Hires in 17+ Years

New FPD Officers
New FPD Officers(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has 13 new officers ready to hit the streets. A swearing-in ceremony happened Tuesday at City Hall.

All 13 officers recently graduated from the Fargo Police Academy. The police chief says the group is diverse, with former service industry professionals, jailers, military and EMS. Some moved here from different states and one from a different country.

The chief says this is the largest group of new hires in more than 17 years.

