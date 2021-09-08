House moving operations in North Fargo may cause travel delays

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - House moving operations in North Fargo may cause brief delays for travelers on 10th St. N. near 36th Ave. N. Wednesday after 5:30 p.m. Two homes are scheduled to be moved from Royal Oaks Drive in North Fargo to 36th Ave. N. for overnight storage.

On Thursday, a house located on 19th Ave. N. will be moved beginning at 7 a.m. The house will be moved west along 19th Ave. N. until it reaches University Dr. N. The house will be moved north along University Dr. until it reaches 40th Ave. N. (also known as County Road 20). The house will then be moved west along 40th Ave. N. beyond City limits.

After this house has been moved, the escort will return to the buy-out houses being stored along 36th Ave. N. The escort will move these houses one-at-a-time along the same route (north on University Dr. and west on 40th Ave. N.).

Drivers are encouraged to utilize alternatives to University Dr. N. and 40th Ave. N. Thursday morning to avoid delays. All houses are expected to be moved by 10 a.m. Thursday.

