Elbow Lake Man Dies After Crashing Pickup into Tree

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Otter Tail County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We now know the name of a man who died after crashing his pickup into a tree over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Nicholas Salo died at the crash scene.

A passerby called in the crash after noticing a truck down a steep embankment east of Erhard. Salo was the only person in the truck at the time. He was from Elbow Lake, Minnesota.

