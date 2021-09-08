Driver cited for reckless driving after crashing vehicle into a home in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The driver of an SUV was cited for reckless driving after crashing the vehicle into a home in Moorhead on Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to 405 Oak Way on a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a house.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found a 2012 Toyota SUV, driven by 41-year-old Bebi Mwamikazi of Moorhead, partially inside the single-family home.

The residents of the home were inside at the time of the accident, but were unharmed.

Authorities discovered Mwamikazi and another passenger had been traveling east on 4th Avenue South when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Oak Way.

The SUV later turned on to Oak Way causing Mwamikazi to lose control and crash into the house.

MPD says both Mwamikazi and the passenger needed minor assistance getting out of the vehicle from first responders.

Both later declined medical treatment while at the scene.

