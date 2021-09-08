Dalton Minnesota man charged with attempted murder and assault

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Dalton Minnesota man is facing an attempted murder charge and an assault charge after allegedly firing a handgun in Otter Tail County Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Derrick Alan Sundeen crashed his pickup truck on Highway 37 near Bankers Drive and then fired his weapon after a Minnesota conservation officer responded to the scene. A SWAT team was called to the scene. Investigators say Sundeen then fired his gun a few more times before the SWAT team used impact shotguns against him. He eventually was taken into custody.

