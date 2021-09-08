Advertisement

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to...
On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Bell Bank Fake Cashier's Check Blurred
West Fargo man gets scammed with fake cashier’s check
Police lights graphic
Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
Dryden Thompson
Young MN man battling severe West Nile case
Brandi Adeleke
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl pleads guilty

Latest News

A driver shortage due to COVID-19 has hit school districts, delivery companies and ride-hailing...
COVID-19 driver shortage hits schools, trucking, ride-sharing services
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
West Fargo driver crashes into a semi in a stolen vehicle
Here's a look at what might be causing extreme weather around the United States and the world.
Climate change and extreme weather
Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
9/11 artifacts share ‘pieces of truth’ in victims’ stories