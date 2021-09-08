Advertisement

Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car

Bicycle spokes
(Pixabay)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 36th Avenue E. and Veterans Boulevard.

Police say a juvenile on a motorized bicycle was attempting to cross Veterans Boulevard without a protected signal and was hit by a southbound vehicle. The juvenile was treated on scene for a serious injury to the lower body and transported to a hospital for further treatment. Traffic in the area was diverted for 30 minutes while first responders were on scene.

The driver was obeying all traffic laws at the time of the incident and no citations were given.

