Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 16-year-old girl

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Endaanis Feather was last seen in the 1900 block of Middle School Drive Northwest on Tuesday. It appears that Feather left the area around 5:05pm voluntarily. At this point in their investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious.

Feather is 5′05″ tall,180 lbs with brown eyes and blue hair. Feather was last seen wearing a black Tupac tshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Feather’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

