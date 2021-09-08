Advertisement

Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

Air force vaccine
Air force vaccine
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force has now set deadlines for when military members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plan released by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall calls for active duty personnel to be vaccinated by Nov. 2.

Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel must be vaccinated by Dec. 2.

A news release from the Air Force indicates that mandatory vaccination from a military provider will initially only include the Pfizer option.

Servicemembers will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

They will have the option to apply for exemptions, including religious accommodations.

