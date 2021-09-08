‘Accidents happen.’: Homeowners looking on the bright side after car plows into Moorhead house

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead family is still shaken up tonight after an SUV lost control and plowed through the front of their home Tuesday evening.

“I saw the last two seconds of it. It was so fast. She was going very quick, so by the time I got to the window, she was probably already in the grass and then within two seconds I heard the loud crash,” Jared Blanchet said.

It happened just before 7 p.m., at Blanchet’s home at 405 Oak Way, which is just across the street from Moorhead High School. 41-year-old Bebi Mwamikazi of Moorhead was cited for reckless driving.

With his three young children in one of the rooms the car crashed through, Blanchet says the panic was instant for him and his wife as they rushed down the hallway.

“You just have no idea in that moment what’s going on. You’re just praying your kids are fine at that point,” Blanchet said. “I fully believe the Lord was watching over them because two of them were playing the front of the bedroom, and my daughter who was kind of closer, kind of got wedged between the mattresses when they shifted, but she was also uninjured in the whole thing.”

Blanchet says while the damage is bad, he knows it could have been so much worse. He says he’s thankful no one in the neighborhood was playing outside or taking an evening stroll at the time of the crash.

“A house is temporary, things like this can be fixed. It’s an inconvenience for sure, but to me, the safety of the people around you is by far more important than something like this,” he said.

The family of five stayed in a hotel last night, and after his son’s first day of preschool this morning, Blanchet says his three kids are going on an extended vacation at grandma and grandpa’s while the Moorhead home gets cleaned up.

“Just telling myself that it’s ok. It’ll all work out,” he said.

And that glass half-full attitude is what’s getting the Blanchet family through the hard times. Blanchet says they are finding comfort in the new life lessons and trying to make the most out of an unforgettable Tuesday night.

“I think the biggest warning I have for my kids now is we just always have to be watching because accidents happen and this was an accident. It was a big one, but it happened, and we forgive obviously. There’s no ill-will whatsoever,” Blanchet said.

Blanchet says an insurance adjuster is expected to come to his home this week to assess the damage. He says it’s unknown how long it could take to clean up and re-build that portion of his home.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.